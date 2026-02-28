'The Kerala Story 2' release: All about screenings

This one's a theatrical release across India (including Kerala) and internationally. No word yet on streaming or digital platforms.

Controversial film faced legal delays, CBFC cuts

Like the first film, the sequel tackles controversial real-life-inspired stories of young Hindu women allegedly coerced into converting to Islam.

After facing legal delays and making 16 changes for CBFC approval (now U/A certified), it's finally set for release—its trailer and teaser were released earlier and sparked controversy.