'The Kerala Story 2' release: All about screenings
Entertainment
The sequel to The Kerala Story—called The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond—is arriving in theaters on February 27, 2026.
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film will screen on about 1,500 Indian screens and another 300 overseas.
No OTT or digital release date announced yet
This one's a theatrical release across India (including Kerala) and internationally. No word yet on streaming or digital platforms.
Controversial film faced legal delays, CBFC cuts
Like the first film, the sequel tackles controversial real-life-inspired stories of young Hindu women allegedly coerced into converting to Islam.
After facing legal delays and making 16 changes for CBFC approval (now U/A certified), it's finally set for release—its trailer and teaser were released earlier and sparked controversy.