'The Kerala Story 2' release date announced
Entertainment
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is coming to theaters on February 27, 2026, and this time it's releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film follows up on the original's controversial story with leads Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha and a fresh perspective.
'The Kerala Story 2' dives deeper into tough themes
This sequel dives deeper into tough themes like discomfort and denial, aiming to spark real conversations.
Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, it stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.
As producer Shah puts it, the film uses incidents from other girls' lives—so expect a more thought-provoking experience.