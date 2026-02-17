'The Kerala Story 2' release date announced Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is coming to theaters on February 27, 2026, and this time it's releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film follows up on the original's controversial story with leads Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha and a fresh perspective.