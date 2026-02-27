'The Kerala Story 2' releases today: What's the buzz
Entertainment
"The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond" is now set to hit theaters today, after the Kerala High Court lifted a previous 15-day interim stay on its release.
While the film can officially premiere, some moviegoers are still finding ticket availability patchy on different booking apps.
The film faced legal hurdles over potential misrepresentation of Kerala
The film ran into legal trouble over concerns it might misrepresent Kerala and stir public tension.
Justice Thomas had questioned its U/A rating and paused the release, but after a quick appeal from the filmmakers, the court reversed that decision.
The Kerala High Court issued notices to the CBFC, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and the producers.