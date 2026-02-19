'The Kerala Story 2' trailer sparks beef-eating memes: How
The trailer for "The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond" was released recently, and it's already making waves.
A scene showing a Hindu woman being force-fed beef by Muslims has sparked criticism and plenty of jokes, prompting social-media posts and memes referencing Kerala's beef-porotta culture.
Memes and AI videos galore
People online jumped in fast—memes, AI-generated videos of actors eating beef, and even women posting their own beef-eating clips have taken over feeds.
Some posts are poking fun at the situation by joking that beef prices have suddenly shot up.
Political leaders criticize film, call it 'false propaganda'
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the trailer "false propaganda" that spreads hate and twists facts about marriages.
Congress leader K.C. Venugopal also slammed it for misrepresenting Kerala's secular vibe.
No official theatrical release date is given in the source.