'The Last Man on Earth' S2 streaming in India

Season 2 of "Paradise," the post-apocalyptic political thriller starring Sterling K Brown, is streaming on JioHotstar in India. The show, created by Dan Fogelman, is available on JioHotstar.
Brown returns as Xavier Collins, joined again by Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden.
What happens in Season 2?
Xavier is out of the bunker searching for his wife Teri and learning how people have survived after disaster struck.
There are fresh faces too—new characters appear as Collins encounters other survivors.
Where to watch the show?
If you missed Season 1, it set up this wild world and even scored Emmy nominations for drama and acting.