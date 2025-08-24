Next Article
'The Last of Us': Craig Mazin takes lead on S03
Craig Mazin is officially running solo as showrunner and writer for The Last of Us Season 3, with Neil Druckmann stepping back to focus on another project.
Mazin has already been a driving force behind the series, and he has indicated that his approach to the show will remain consistent in Season 3.
Episode count, plot details for Season 3 revealed
Mazin shared that he, Druckmann, and Hailey Gross have already mapped out the story direction.
He's considering bumping the episode count back up to nine, like in Season 1.
This time, the show will dive into Abby's perspective from The Last of Us Part II.
Expect more updates as the season gears up for its planned return in 2027.