'We don't want our music killing people': Musicians' protest

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek just led a €600 million (approx. $700 million) investment in Helsing, a German startup making AI tech for military drones and battlefield control. The move has triggered a wave of protests from artists, some of whom are pulling their music from Spotify. At the heart of the controversy: big questions about ethics and how fairly artists are paid by streaming platforms.

Deerhoof removed their music from Spotify After news broke about Ek's investment, bands like Deerhoof removed their music, saying, "We don't want our music killing people." They also called out Spotify's low payouts to artists.

Australian musician David Bridie joined in, calling AI weapons "technology that can cause suffering and death," especially in conflicts like Ukraine and Gaza.

Ek defended the investment as important for Europe Ek defended the investment as important for "Europe's strategic autonomy" during uncertain times.

Through his firm Prima Materia, he's invested in areas like AI and defense before—Helsing itself was founded in 2021; Ek invested early and is now chairman.