'The Last of Us' s3 will be 'deeply faithful': Druckmann

Druckmann is stepping back after season two to focus on other Naughty Dog projects, so he won't be directly involved in the third season. This next chapter will shift focus to Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever), sticking closely to the storyline from the games. Showrunner Craig Mazin is set to take the lead from here.

Druckmann hints at more 'Last of Us' content

Season three will wrap up this TV adaptation's main story, but Druckmann hinted there could be more for fans—just not in a third game.

Druckmann said they're in talks to do multiple things to keep "The Last of Us" universe alive beyond HBO, though he did not specify what those projects might be.