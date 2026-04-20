'The Last Starfighter' comic sequel Mad Cave launches July 1
The classic 1980s sci-fi film The Last Starfighter is making a comeback, this time as an official comic book sequel from Mad Cave Studios, launching July 1, 2026.
Writers Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes, with artist Willi Roberts, are picking up right where the movie left off: Alex Rogan is back in action, rebuilding the Star League and facing old enemies like Xur and the Ko-Dan Armada.
'The Last Starfighter' #1 preorders open
This sequel blends retro arcade vibes with fresh faces to appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers.
The original film was known for its early CGI and video game-inspired story, a big deal back in the day.
Writer Raab says it's all about that "wish-fulfillment" feeling for anyone who ever dreamed of being an arcade hero.
If you're curious, The Last Starfighter #1 is already up for preorder on Mad Cave's website.