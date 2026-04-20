'The Last Starfighter' comic sequel Mad Cave launches July 1

'The Last Starfighter' #1 preorders open

This sequel blends retro arcade vibes with fresh faces to appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers.

The original film was known for its early CGI and video game-inspired story, a big deal back in the day.

Writer Raab says it's all about that "wish-fulfillment" feeling for anyone who ever dreamed of being an arcade hero.

If you're curious, The Last Starfighter #1 is already up for preorder on Mad Cave's website.