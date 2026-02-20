'The Last Thing He Told Me' S02: Where to watch Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Jennifer Garner's Apple TV+ thriller, The Last Thing He Told Me, just dropped its second season.

Picking up five years after Owen vanished, Hannah (Garner), Bailey (Angourie Rice), and Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) are back—this time facing off with the Campano crime family.

The story is adapted from Laura Dave's sequel novel.