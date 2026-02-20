'The Last Thing He Told Me' S02: Where to watch
Jennifer Garner's Apple TV+ thriller, The Last Thing He Told Me, just dropped its second season.
Picking up five years after Owen vanished, Hannah (Garner), Bailey (Angourie Rice), and Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) are back—this time facing off with the Campano crime family.
The story is adapted from Laura Dave's sequel novel.
Release schedule for season 2
Catch new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+.
Season 2 has eight episodes in total—episode one ("Cape Cod") is already streaming, with the rest rolling out weekly until April 10.
Upcoming titles include "Safe," "Reunion," "Ghosts," and more.