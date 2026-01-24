'The Lincoln Lawyer' is back for Season 4 on Netflix

What's new this season?

Season 4 drops February 5, 2026, with all 10 episodes at once.

This time, Mickey takes on his toughest case yet—a routine traffic stop that spirals into a murder investigation.

Expect new cast members (hello Constance Zimmer as "Death Row Dana") and some surprise guest appearances.

If you love twisty legal drama based on Michael Connelly's novels, this one's for you.