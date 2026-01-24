'The Lincoln Lawyer' is back for Season 4 on Netflix
Entertainment
Get ready—Netflix confirmed in January 2025 that The Lincoln Lawyer is returning for a fourth season!
After the wild ride of Season 3, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller, joined by familiar faces like Becki Newton and Neve Campbell.
What's new this season?
Season 4 drops February 5, 2026, with all 10 episodes at once.
This time, Mickey takes on his toughest case yet—a routine traffic stop that spirals into a murder investigation.
Expect new cast members (hello Constance Zimmer as "Death Row Dana") and some surprise guest appearances.
If you love twisty legal drama based on Michael Connelly's novels, this one's for you.