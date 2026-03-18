'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 5: Plot, cast, release date

Filming kicked off in Los Angeles this March. If the show sticks to its usual pattern, you can expect season five to hit Netflix sometime between winter and spring of 2027.

Plot and cast details

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller, joined by Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and now Cobie Smulders as a series regular. New faces like Diane Guerrero and Steve Howey are joining too.

The story picks up right after last season's cliffhanger: think wrongful convictions, family secrets, and plenty of courtroom drama ahead.