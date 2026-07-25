'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' trailer
Entertainment
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is back for Season three on November 11, and Amazon just dropped a fresh trailer at Comic-Con.
This season dives into Sauron's dark mission to forge the One Ring in his Barad-dur fortress, with the trailer featuring his warning: "The shadow rises in Middle-earth."
Expect a time jump from last season, too.
Pegg Richardson Bower join series cast
Season three brings some exciting new cast members: Simon Pegg voices Balrog, Andrew Richardson joins as Anarion of Gondor, and Jamie Campbell Bower plays Celeborn (Galadriel's husband). Bower shared he "burst into tears" landing the role.
Plus, Amazon teased its upcoming dystopian miniseries < em>Blade Runner 2099 starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, set to premiere November 25.