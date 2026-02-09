'The Mandalorian & Grogu' make jolly return with new teaser
What's the story
The beloved duo from The Mandalorian & Grogu is making a proper return, with a new teaser clip unveiled during the 2026 Super Bowl. The film, directed by Jon Favreau, promises a journey for the iconic characters, marking the first Star Wars theatrical release since 2019. Expect the beloved characters to get closer as the adventure picks up momentum.
Trailer highlights
Trailer: Journey may be tough, but it only strengthens bonds
The 30-second trailer features the Mandalorian and Grogu riding a carriage driven by Tauntauns, creatures from the Star Wars universe. Pedro Pascal reprises his role as Din Djarin. The narration emphasizes that while journeys may become challenging, they only strengthen bonds between individuals.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Set for a theatrical release on May 22, The Mandalorian & Grogu is the first Star Wars film since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Favreau, known for his role as Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and directing Iron Man and Iron Man 2, helms this project. He shot it entirely in live action with production studio support and puppeteers. This is also Favreau's first directorial venture since his last feature with the live-action Lion King in 2019.