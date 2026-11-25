'The Monster' cinematographer reveals Salman starrer is a 'story-driven film'
What's the story
Cinematographer Ragul D Herian recently spoke about working on Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film, The Monster. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed, "It is too early to discuss the details, but it is a story-driven film in a more commercial space." The film is also set to star Nayanthara. It's expected to release around Eid 2027.
Future venture
'Salman's film takes a different approach'
Herian added, "We are keeping the world as natural as possible while giving the images some commercial gloss."
"Salman's film takes a different approach: the surroundings and clothing should feel as authentic as what you would see on the streets of Mumbai."
On the other hand, Herian has also worked on Naga Chaitanya's much-anticipated movie Vrushakarma.
Visual strategy
Herian wanted to transport viewers to another world with 'Vrushakarma'
Herian explained that his goal was to take viewers out of their usual lives and into another world with Vrushakarma's visuals.
"When writer Karthik Varma Dandu first narrated the story to me, I immediately thought of the Indiana Jones series," he shared.
"Those adventure films I loved watching as a child became my first visual reference."
"I suggested a muted, earthy palette for the entire film, extending from the costumes and props to the wall colors and set design."
Actor's response
This is how Chaitanya reacted to the film's visuals
Herian also spoke about Chaitanya's reaction to the film's unique visual treatment.
He said, "He was very flexible. I explained to him and the director (Dandu) that this would be a moody, high-contrast film rather than one built around glamorous lighting."
"The priority was to serve the script and communicate the story, not simply make the actors look good."
"After seeing a few shots, he fully supported the approach."
Meanwhile, Vrushakarma is set to release on December 4.