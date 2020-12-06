The X-Men started their journey in the 60s. Since then, there have been so many stories, reboots, and collaborations, that it gets difficult to keep up with the team. But, even with all this confusion and average cinematic representation (sorry not sorry Fox), the X-Men comics have a huge fanbase. If you are a newer fan, here's an essential X-Men reading list for you.

Origin stories Season One and First Class: The retelling of the origin

1963's X-Men's origin story about the adventures of Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Iceman, and Angel should ideally be the first one on the list. But, some modern retellings of the origin are much better. For example, X-Men: Season One focuses on the first year of the young X-Men's lives. You can also start with X-Men: First Class, which provides an alternate origin story.

Dark Phoenix Dark Phoenix Saga: A must-read for every Marvel fan

Covered in Uncanny X-Men #129-138, the Dark Phoenix Saga is hands-down the most classic X-Men tale because this storyline really took the team to another level. The saga chronicles the corruption and fall of Jean Grey, among some high-stakes fights, family drama, the impending destruction of the universe, and so much more. This emotional roller-coaster is a must-read for every Marvel fan.

God Loves, Man Kills God Loves, Man Kills: A tale of Human vs Mutants

The graphic novel X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills can be seen as a metaphorical commentary on marginalized people in the real world. Here, William Stryker, a bigoted reverend, is dead set against mutants and uses his charm to convince his followers to take humanity into their own hands. This leads to a conflict that brings X-Men and Magneto together to fight this hatred.

X-Factor X-Factor brings the old gang back together