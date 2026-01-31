'The Night Agent' Season 3 gets release date: Details here

Peter heads to Istanbul to track down a rogue Treasury agent who's stolen sensitive info and committed murder. He teams up with journalist Isabel (Genesis Rodriguez) to dig into dark money networks and government secrets, while familiar faces like Fola Evans-Akingbola and Amanda Warren return alongside newcomers Jennifer Morrison and Suraj Sharma.

Mark your calendars for February 19

If you love fast-paced thrillers packed with conspiracies and action, this season promises even more twists—plus all episodes drop at once.

The trailer is already out if you want a sneak peek before binge day!