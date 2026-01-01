Next Article
'The Night Manager' S02 hits Prime Video soon
Entertainment
Tom Hiddleston is back as Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager Season 2, landing on Amazon Prime Video January 11, 2026.
The new season picks up with Pine facing fresh espionage challenges and tricky moral choices, all inspired by John le Carre's iconic novel.
Back to Cairo—and deeper into danger
This time, Pine returns to Cairo, where his job as a hotel night manager gets tangled up with a risky arms trade operation.
Familiar faces like Olivia Colman (as Angela Burr), Alistair Petrie, and Douglas Hodge are back too.
With David Farr writing and The Ink Factory, Demarest Films, and Amazon MGM Studios producing, expect the stakes—and the suspense—to be even higher this season.