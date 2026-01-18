'The Night Manager' S02: New faces, bigger twists, and a major reveal
Tom Hiddleston is back as Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager Season 2, now streaming on Prime Video.
Set eight years after the first season, Pine goes undercover with London's Night Owls unit to investigate a Colombian arms ring linked to his boss' mysterious death.
Disguised as millionaire Matthew Ellis, he dives deep into the criminal world led by Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).
Why should you care?
This season brings fresh characters—like Roxana (Camila Morrone), a shipping tycoon who helps Pine get close to Teddy, and Sally (Hayley Squires), his clever partner running a risky $20 million scheme.
There's also Basil (Paul Chahidi) digging into MI6 corruption and Dr. Kim Saunders (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a psychiatrist who takes an interest in Pine's past traumas.
The biggest shock? Richard Roper isn't dead after all—he's back, raising the stakes for everyone.
If you're into smart thrillers with unexpected turns, this one's worth your time before the finale drops on February 1.