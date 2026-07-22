'The Odyssey' audiobook streams soar post-Christopher Nolan's film release

The success of Nolan's film has led to a significant increase in streams of The Odyssey audiobook on Spotify, confirmed Variety.

The platform revealed, "Across 91 audiobook editions in 10 languages. The Odyssey has now been...listened to on Spotify for the equivalent of more than 43 years of...continuous playback."

On July 17, the day Nolan's film was released, streams jumped by more than 500%.

In June, they increased by over 240%, and post-release listens are expected to rise by 680%.