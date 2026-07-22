'The Odyssey' collects ₹90cr in 5 days in India

The Odyssey had a strong start, collecting ₹17.4 crore net on July 17, Friday, followed by ₹22 crore net on Saturday and ₹21.9 crore net on Sunday.

This gave the film a total of ₹61.3 crore for its opening weekend, one of the best for any Nolan film in India.

Currently, its India net collection stands at ₹77.65 crore and ₹92.63 crore gross.