'The Odyssey' collects ₹90cr in 5 days in India
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, is enjoying a steady run at the Indian box office. After a solid opening weekend and a slight dip on Monday, the film saw an uptick in collections on Tuesday. It crossed the ₹90 crore gross mark in India with an estimated collection of ₹8.35 crore net across 8,520 shows on Day 5 (Tuesday), per Sacnilk.
Box office performance
'The Odyssey' witnessed a fantastic opening weekend
The Odyssey had a strong start, collecting ₹17.4 crore net on July 17, Friday, followed by ₹22 crore net on Saturday and ₹21.9 crore net on Sunday.
This gave the film a total of ₹61.3 crore for its opening weekend, one of the best for any Nolan film in India.
Currently, its India net collection stands at ₹77.65 crore and ₹92.63 crore gross.
Record-breaking performance
Film's IMAX collections also break records
The Odyssey also set new records for IMAX screenings in India. The film reportedly grossed an estimated ₹15.33 crore from just 34 IMAX screens during its first three days in theaters.
Nearly 25% of the film's opening weekend collections came from these premium-format screens, while the rest was generated from approximately 2,700 standard screens across the country.
Upcoming clash
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' to challenge 'The Odyssey'
Despite its successful run, The Odyssey will soon face stiff competition with the release of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 30. The superhero film is expected to shake up the box office once again with its wide release.
Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey also stars Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo, and Mia Goth.