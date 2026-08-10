'The Odyssey' becomes Nolan's highest-grossing film ever
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest cinematic masterpiece, The Odyssey, has officially become his highest-grossing film to date. The movie has surpassed the $1.1 billion mark at the global box office within just a month of its release on July 17. This achievement eclipses the earnings of Nolan's previous record-holder, The Dark Knight Rises (2012), which grossed $1.085 billion.
Record-breaking performance
'The Odyssey' was one of his most expensive films, too
The Odyssey has not only broken Nolan's personal record but also outperformed his other blockbuster hits such as Tenet, Dunkirk, and Interstellar.
With a reported production budget of $250 million (excluding marketing costs), it is one of the most expensive films in Nolan's career.
The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and features Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Tom Holland in pivotal roles.
Box office success
Record-breaking IMAX success
In addition to its global success, The Odyssey has also set new records for IMAX.
It has become the highest-grossing IMAX release ever, surpassing James Cameron's Avatar, which previously held the record with $271 million. The film has already earned $289 million globally through IMAX screenings alone.
In North America, it has raked in $147.3 million from IMAX screenings, making it the company's biggest domestic release ever.
Future potential
Anticipation for China release
The Odyssey's box office journey is far from over, with its release in China, one of the world's largest moviegoing markets, set for Friday.
The film has already made $6.3 million from preview screenings in the country.
With approximately 800 IMAX screens in China, the Nolan epic has a significant opportunity to further expand its record-breaking theatrical run.