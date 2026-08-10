'The Odyssey' becomes Nolan's highest-grossing film ever

The Odyssey has not only broken Nolan's personal record but also outperformed his other blockbuster hits such as Tenet, Dunkirk, and Interstellar.

With a reported production budget of $250 million (excluding marketing costs), it is one of the most expensive films in Nolan's career.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and features Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Tom Holland in pivotal roles.