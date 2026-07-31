'The Odyssey' sees a dip; India total still crosses ₹160cr
What's the story
Despite a significant drop in its earnings, The Odyssey has crossed the ₹135cr net mark and ₹160cr gross mark in India. On Thursday (Day 14), the film collected ₹2.75cr, taking its total net collection to ₹135.25cr. This is a 35.3% decrease from Wednesday's net collection of ₹4.25cr and a drop from Tuesday's earnings of ₹4.75cr as well. The film was released on July 17 and is directed by Christopher Nolan.
Language breakdown
English version dominates collections
The Odyssey has seen a major contribution from the English version, which accounted for 81.9% of the total earnings. The Hindi version contributed 11.5%, while Tamil and Telugu versions added 2.4% and 4.2%, respectively.
The film's popularity can be seen in its occupancy rates as well, with the English version witnessing an overall occupancy of 25.15%.
Its India gross is at ₹161.44cr.
Film synopsis
Film's plot and star cast
The Odyssey is a retelling of Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey. It follows the journey of Odysseus as he tries to return home after the Trojan War.
The film stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong'o in lead roles.