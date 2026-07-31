'The Odyssey' sees a dip; India total still crosses ₹160cr 

The Odyssey has seen a major contribution from the English version, which accounted for 81.9% of the total earnings. The Hindi version contributed 11.5%, while Tamil and Telugu versions added 2.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

The film's popularity can be seen in its occupancy rates as well, with the English version witnessing an overall occupancy of 25.15%.

Its India gross is at ₹161.44cr.