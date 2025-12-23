Matt Damon faces monsters in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' trailer
What's the story
Universal Pictures has dropped the first teaser for The Odyssey, a cinematic adaptation of Homer's Greek epic directed by Christopher Nolan. The film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, a hero trying to return home after the Trojan War. The ensemble cast includes Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. Nolan has written and directed the movie, with Emma Thomas serving as a producer.
Visuals
Trailer showcases Odysseus's treacherous journey home
The teaser gives us a glimpse into Odysseus's treacherous journey home, starting with scenes of his army shipwrecked and scattered. The visuals show the hero walking across many harsh landscapes, sailing across stormy seas, and navigating dark spaces where danger lurks. A chilling moment teases an enormous unseen beast emerging from darkness, emphasizing the mythic scale of the story.
Christopher Nolan shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. The Odyssey trailer and experience the film in theaters 7 17 26.
Production details
'The Odyssey' filmed using new IMAX technology
A synopsis had revealed that The Odyssey is being "shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology." At CinemaCon earlier this year, Universal executive Jim Orr called the film a "visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of." The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026. Meanwhile, Nolan's last directorial was Oppenheimer.