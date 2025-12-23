LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Matt Damon faces monsters in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' trailer
Summarize
Matt Damon faces monsters in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' trailer

Matt Damon faces monsters in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' trailer

By Apoorva Rastogi
Dec 23, 2025
10:33 am
What's the story

Universal Pictures has dropped the first teaser for The Odyssey, a cinematic adaptation of Homer's Greek epic directed by Christopher Nolan. The film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, a hero trying to return home after the Trojan War. The ensemble cast includes Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. Nolan has written and directed the movie, with Emma Thomas serving as a producer.

Visuals

Trailer showcases Odysseus's treacherous journey home

The teaser gives us a glimpse into Odysseus's treacherous journey home, starting with scenes of his army shipwrecked and scattered. The visuals show the hero walking across many harsh landscapes, sailing across stormy seas, and navigating dark spaces where danger lurks. A chilling moment teases an enormous unseen beast emerging from darkness, emphasizing the mythic scale of the story.

Twitter Post

See the trailer here

Production details

'The Odyssey' filmed using new IMAX technology

A synopsis had revealed that The Odyssey is being "shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology." At CinemaCon earlier this year, Universal executive Jim Orr called the film a "visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of." The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026. Meanwhile, Nolan's last directorial was Oppenheimer.