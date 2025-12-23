Matt Damon faces monsters in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' trailer

The teaser gives us a glimpse into Odysseus's treacherous journey home, starting with scenes of his army shipwrecked and scattered. The visuals show the hero walking across many harsh landscapes, sailing across stormy seas, and navigating dark spaces where danger lurks. A chilling moment teases an enormous unseen beast emerging from darkness, emphasizing the mythic scale of the story.

Production details

'The Odyssey' filmed using new IMAX technology

A synopsis had revealed that The Odyssey is being "shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology." At CinemaCon earlier this year, Universal executive Jim Orr called the film a "visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of." The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026. Meanwhile, Nolan's last directorial was Oppenheimer.