'The One About Matthew Perry' documentary shows Bowick accusing Iwamasa
A new Netflix documentary, The One About Matthew Perry, reveals that Matthew Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, has accused his longtime live-in assistant Kenneth "Kenny" Iwamasa of betraying her brother after his death.
The film suggests Iwamasa was involved in giving ketamine to the late Friends star.
Iwamasa convicted for ketamine role
Bowick shares how hurt she felt by Iwamasa's actions, saying he was supposed to protect him but instead betrayed her brother.
Iwamasa, who had known Perry for nearly 30 years and was Perry's long-time live-in assistant, later was convicted for his role in obtaining and administering ketamine to Perry.
The documentary also brings together Perry's family, friends, and colleagues to examine his life, his struggle with addiction and the events leading up to his death.