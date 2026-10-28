'The One About Matthew Perry' documentary shows Bowick accusing Iwamasa

Bowick shares how hurt she felt by Iwamasa's actions, saying he was supposed to protect him but instead betrayed her brother.

Iwamasa, who had known Perry for nearly 30 years and was Perry's long-time live-in assistant, later was convicted for his role in obtaining and administering ketamine to Perry.

The documentary also brings together Perry's family, friends, and colleagues to examine his life, his struggle with addiction and the events leading up to his death.