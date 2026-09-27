'The Paradise' crosses ₹100 cr worldwide in 3 days
Nani's latest film, The Paradise, is off to a flying start, crossing the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within its first three days since release on September 24.
The movie pulled in ₹11.6 crore from Wednesday previews and set a new high with ₹34.65 crore on Thursday alone.
Telugu 'The Paradise' earns ₹13.35 cr
Most of the buzz comes from the Telugu version, which dominated Saturday's box office with ₹13.35 crore across 3,617 shows; Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together chipped in ₹13.5 crore out of that day's total ₹18 crore gross. The Hindi and Tamil versions lagged far behind.
Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner, this is now Nani's biggest opener, on track to beat his previous hit Dasara's domestic record soon!