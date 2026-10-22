Nani's 'The Paradise' now streaming on Netflix

The Paradise features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead.

The film also stars Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal in villain roles, Sonali Kulkarni as Nani's mother, and Sampoornesh Babu as his friend.

After the release, Nani reacted to the mixed reviews.

He wrote on X, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I'm heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learned from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out."