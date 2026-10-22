Nani's 'The Paradise' now streaming on Netflix
What's the story
The Telugu film The Paradise, starring Nani, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film has been released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the movie failed to impress fans and critics upon its theatrical release.
Film edits
OTT version has been trimmed
The OTT version is reportedly 23 minutes shorter than the theatrical cut.
Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film was released in theaters on September 24, 2026.
Naveen Nooli edited the drama, while CH Sai handled the cinematography.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.
Cast details
Meet the ensemble cast
The Paradise features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead.
The film also stars Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal in villain roles, Sonali Kulkarni as Nani's mother, and Sampoornesh Babu as his friend.
After the release, Nani reacted to the mixed reviews.
He wrote on X, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I'm heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learned from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out."