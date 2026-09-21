Nani's 'The Paradise' gets 'A' rating; see new poster
What's the story
The highly anticipated film The Paradise, starring "Natural Star" Nani, has been rated 'A' (Adults Only) by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Nani confirmed this news on his X account and shared a new poster. The movie has been marketed as an intense experience and is expected to feature gore and violence. It will release on September 24.
Poster
Nani unveiled new poster on Monday
While sharing the new poster, the actor wrote, "Guidelines say A. But the content says Universal. READY."
The story revolves around a tribal community fighting for its rights against an oppressive system.
Speaking about the film, Nani earlier told Variety, "This is India's Mad Max, and I believe this with utmost sincerity. The tone and nature of The Paradise will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice."
Box office buzz
Advance bookings for 'The Paradise' have begun
Advance bookings for The Paradise have already begun in the Nizam region, with a positive response from audiences.
The film is expected to perform well at the box office, given its strong star cast and direction by Srikanth Odela.
It also stars Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, and Kayadu Lohar in pivotal roles.