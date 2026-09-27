'The Paradise' ₹100cr 3-day hit, Pulikonda's character evokes KCR
The new Telugu film The Paradise is making waves, not just for having collected over ₹100 crore in three days, but because one character, Shankaranna (played by Priyadarshi Pulikonda), looks and acts a lot like former Chief Minister KCR.
This has set off plenty of chatter online, with fans drawing parallels and debating the film's political undertones.
KTR watched 'The Paradise' in Hyderabad
Adding to the drama, BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) watched the film at Sudarshan Theatre in Hyderabad along with senior BRS leaders, including party MLAs, MPs and MLCs, and praised the movie for capturing Telangana's spirit, clearly nodding to KCR's influence.
The film's impact even popped up during Ganesh immersions, where songs celebrating KCR went viral.
With current CM Revanth Reddy also criticizing KCR lately, The Paradise has become more than just a hit movie, it's now part of the state's ongoing political conversation.