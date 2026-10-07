The Perrys share Polaroid snaps introducing daughter Winnie Helaine

Natasha captioned her post, "It was always you, my Winnie," while Bradley called her their "sweet Winnie girl."

The pair first announced the pregnancy back in May with a playful post featuring matching shirts and "Mama!" and "Dada!" mugs.

It's been a big year for their family: Natasha's mom Candace Cameron Bure recently became a first-time grandmother after Natasha's brother Lev welcomed his son Bond Leo home from the NICU.