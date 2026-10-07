The Perrys share Polaroid snaps introducing daughter Winnie Helaine
Entertainment
Natasha Bure Perry and Bradley Steven Perry just became parents!
The couple introduced their newborn daughter, Winnie Helaine, on Instagram with sweet Polaroid snaps from the hospital, sharing how excited they are for this new chapter.
Perrys announced pregnancy in May
Natasha captioned her post, "It was always you, my Winnie," while Bradley called her their "sweet Winnie girl."
The pair first announced the pregnancy back in May with a playful post featuring matching shirts and "Mama!" and "Dada!" mugs.
It's been a big year for their family: Natasha's mom Candace Cameron Bure recently became a first-time grandmother after Natasha's brother Lev welcomed his son Bond Leo home from the NICU.