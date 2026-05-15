'The Pitt' S03: Setting, storyline clues, and expectations

The critically acclaimed medical drama, The Pitt, is gearing up for its third season with some exciting updates. The show, which follows healthcare professionals dealing with real-time emergencies at a fictional Pittsburgh trauma center, has been confirmed to get its Season 3 set in early November. This new setting will introduce a fresh wave of holiday-driven storylines and complications.

Plot details It might be set on Veterans Day Noah Wyle, one of the stars of The Pitt, revealed at Warner Bros.'s Upfronts event that production for Season 3 is about to begin. He said, "It's set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications." While Wyle didn't specify which November holidays he meant, Veterans Day on November 11 seems the most likely candidate as Thanksgiving falls quite late, on November 26.

Production timeline Production, writers' room updates for Season 3 Executive producer and director John Wells confirmed that production for Season 3 will start in June. He said, "We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year." The writers' room for Season 3 had already begun work back in March. For the cast updates, Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Taylor Dearden are returning.

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