'The Popinjay Cavalier': Quentin Tarantino's 1st-ever stage play
Quentin Tarantino, the filmmaker behind Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, is stepping into theater with his first-ever stage play, "The Popinjay Cavalier."
Set for an early 2027 West End premiere, the show is described as a sweeping celebration of theater and its heightened romance, a swashbuckling, rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise and has been called an old-fashioned British farce.
Tarantino to direct it himself
This marks Tarantino's first original stage script (he's not adapting any of his movies) and he'll direct it himself.
After announcing the project at Sundance 2025, he is currently developing it (2026) and is even considering a film version if things go well.
It's also his return to live theater after nearly three decades away, the play is set to premiere in London's West End.