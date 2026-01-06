'The Raja Saab' certified U/A 16+: Some gory scenes modified
What's the story
The much-anticipated Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab is all set to hit theaters on Friday, January 9. Ahead of its release, the film has already gone through the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) process. While most dialogues and romantic scenes were approved without any cuts, two violent sequences had to be altered before receiving a U/A 16+ certificate from the Examining Committee.
Certification process
'The Raja Saab' violence scenes modified for certification
As per Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked for modifications to a scene where blood is washed on the floor. The makers have turned this scene into monochrome, depicting it in black and white. Another scene featuring a beheading was shortened by four seconds and reduced to flash visuals. After these changes, the film was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on December 24, 2025.
Film release
'The Raja Saab' runtime and release details
The Raja Saab has a runtime of 189 minutes, or three hours and nine minutes. It will be released on January 9, clashing with the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, which also exceeds three hours in length. The Vijay Thalapathy-starrer has a reported runtime of three hours and three minutes. Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.