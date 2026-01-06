'The Raja Saab' certified U/A 16+: Some gory scenes modified 

Certification process

'The Raja Saab' violence scenes modified for certification

As per Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked for modifications to a scene where blood is washed on the floor. The makers have turned this scene into monochrome, depicting it in black and white. Another scene featuring a beheading was shortened by four seconds and reduced to flash visuals. After these changes, the film was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on December 24, 2025.