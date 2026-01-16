'The Raja Saab' collects ₹130cr in 1st week, but trails 'Kalki'
Prabhas's latest film, The Raja Saab, is a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi and released during Sankranti.
Alongside Prabhas, the movie features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.
Despite a big cast and festival release buzz, it's only managed to recover about a third of its massive ₹400 crore budget so far.
In numbers:
The Raja Saab kicked off with a strong ₹53.75 crore on opening day in India and added ₹9.15 crore from paid previews, while one source reported a global Day 1 total of about ₹100 crore.
By the end of its first week, collections reached ₹130.40 crore net—impressive but still well short of breaking even.
How does it stack up against 'Kalki 2898 AD?'
While The Raja Saab had a solid start, it's trailing far behind Kalki 2898 AD.
Its Hindi version brought in just ₹21.8 crore over seven days, with Thursday collecting ₹5.5 crore.