'The Raja Saab' delayed again; producer calls out VFX supervisor

New release date and trailer details

Now, The Raja Saab is aiming for a January 9, 2026 release to line up with Sankranti festivities, though some are still hoping for December 5, 2025.

Despite all this drama behind the scenes, filming kept rolling—the team has flown to Greece for two songs shoot and some patchwork is still pending.

Plus, a new trailer featuring Prabhas in supernatural mode alongside Sanjay Dutt has fans buzzing with excitement for what's coming.