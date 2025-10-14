'The Raja Saab' delayed again; producer calls out VFX supervisor
Prabhas's much-awaited horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, has hit a delay—this time because the visual effects work just didn't happen as planned.
Producer V. Vishwa Prasad shared that their original April 2025 release was missed since the VFX supervisor hadn't delivered anything by October 2024.
He even called out the supervisor for taking payments without results, saying this wasn't the first time it happened on a film set.
New release date and trailer details
Now, The Raja Saab is aiming for a January 9, 2026 release to line up with Sankranti festivities, though some are still hoping for December 5, 2025.
Despite all this drama behind the scenes, filming kept rolling—the team has flown to Greece for two songs shoot and some patchwork is still pending.
Plus, a new trailer featuring Prabhas in supernatural mode alongside Sanjay Dutt has fans buzzing with excitement for what's coming.