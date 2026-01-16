'The Raja Saab' earns ₹130cr in 7 days
The Raja Saab, a Telugu horror-comedy starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, hit theaters on January 9 and quickly crossed the ₹130 crore mark.
The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, and Riddhi Kumar.
It's available in multiple languages—including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—aiming for a pan-India audience.
In numbers:
On its seventh day, The Raja Saab collected about ₹5.5 crore in India, bringing its total to around ₹130 crore net (India) and an estimated ₹163 crore worldwide. With a hefty budget of ₹400 crore, it's recovered roughly 32.5% so far.
Telugu markets saw decent turnout (about 37% occupancy on Day 7), but the Hindi version struggled with only 9% occupancy.
Should you watch it?
If you're into horror-comedies or are a Prabhas fan—especially in core Telugu regions—this one might be up your alley.
Despite a festive release during Sankranti and some big names on board, the movie's buzz fizzled outside its main market due to mixed word-of-mouth.
It's more of a regional crowd-pleaser than a nationwide hit right now.