'The Raja Saab' earns ₹130cr in 7 days

On its seventh day, The Raja Saab collected about ₹5.5 crore in India, bringing its total to around ₹130 crore net (India) and an estimated ₹163 crore worldwide. With a hefty budget of ₹400 crore, it's recovered roughly 32.5% so far. Telugu markets saw decent turnout (about 37% occupancy on Day 7), but the Hindi version struggled with only 9% occupancy.

Should you watch it?

If you're into horror-comedies or are a Prabhas fan—especially in core Telugu regions—this one might be up your alley.

Despite a festive release during Sankranti and some big names on board, the movie's buzz fizzled outside its main market due to mixed word-of-mouth.

It's more of a regional crowd-pleaser than a nationwide hit right now.