Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' dips but manages to cross ₹100cr
What's the story
Despite a significant decline in collections after its opening day, Prabhas's latest horror-comedy film The Raja Saab has crossed the ₹150 crore mark worldwide in its opening weekend. The movie, directed by Maruthi and released on January 9, reportedly earned around ₹109 crore net in India and ₹158 crore gross globally over three days (plus paid previews on January 8). However, it witnessed a sharp drop in collections after Day 1, raising questions about its long-term box office performance.
Collection decline
'The Raja Saab' witnessed significant drop in collections
On its opening day, The Raja Saab recorded a worldwide collection of ₹100 crore, driven by strong advance bookings and fan shows. However, on Saturday, the film saw a 51% drop in domestic collections, with a significant decline also noted in overseas markets. Sunday continued this downward trend with another 20% fall in India. By the end of day three, it had collected ₹109 crore net domestically and over $3 million internationally.
Potential recovery
'The Raja Saab' could bounce back during Sankranti holiday
Despite the sharp decline in collections, The Raja Saab could see a potential recovery with the upcoming Sankranti holiday on Wednesday. The film's total India collection currently stands at ₹108.9 crore, according to Sacnilk. It had opened with ₹53.75 crore on Friday, followed by ₹26 crore on Saturday, ₹19.1 crore on Sunday, and paid previews on Thursday, contributing an additional ₹9.15 crore to the total.
Cast details
'The Raja Saab' features an ensemble cast
The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. The film's performance at the box office has been a topic of discussion among fans and critics alike. Despite the initial dip in collections, it remains to be seen if the film can recover during the upcoming holiday period.