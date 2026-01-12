Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' dips but manages to cross ₹100cr 

Despite a significant decline in collections after its opening day, Prabhas 's latest horror-comedy film The Raja Saab has crossed the ₹150 crore mark worldwide in its opening weekend. The movie, directed by Maruthi and released on January 9, reportedly earned around ₹109 crore net in India and ₹158 crore gross globally over three days (plus paid previews on January 8). However, it witnessed a sharp drop in collections after Day 1, raising questions about its long-term box office performance.

Collection decline 'The Raja Saab' witnessed significant drop in collections On its opening day, The Raja Saab recorded a worldwide collection of ₹100 crore, driven by strong advance bookings and fan shows. However, on Saturday, the film saw a 51% drop in domestic collections, with a significant decline also noted in overseas markets. Sunday continued this downward trend with another 20% fall in India. By the end of day three, it had collected ₹109 crore net domestically and over $3 million internationally.

Potential recovery 'The Raja Saab' could bounce back during Sankranti holiday Despite the sharp decline in collections, The Raja Saab could see a potential recovery with the upcoming Sankranti holiday on Wednesday. The film's total India collection currently stands at ₹108.9 crore, according to Sacnilk. It had opened with ₹53.75 crore on Friday, followed by ₹26 crore on Saturday, ₹19.1 crore on Sunday, and paid previews on Thursday, contributing an additional ₹9.15 crore to the total.