'The Raja Saab' struggles; collects only ₹34L on Day 19
Entertainment
Prabhas's new movie, The Raja Saab, isn't having the best time at the box office. After a decent start, its earnings have dropped sharply—on day 19, it pulled in just ₹34 lakh in India.
Even though it's made over ₹206 crore worldwide, the film is barely making a mark in Hindi and Malayalam markets.
Telugu version leads while others lag behind
Most of The Raja Saab's Indian earnings—₹118.31 crore net out of ₹144.22 crore net—come from its Telugu version.
But things look rough elsewhere: the Hindi version managed only ₹1 lakh each on days 18 and 19, and Malayalam has brought in just ₹23 lakh so far.
Despite big expectations, the movie hasn't quite delivered on story or excitement.