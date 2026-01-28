'The Raja Saab' struggles; collects only ₹34L on Day 19

Telugu version leads while others lag behind

Most of The Raja Saab's Indian earnings—₹118.31 crore net out of ₹144.22 crore net—come from its Telugu version.

But things look rough elsewhere: the Hindi version managed only ₹1 lakh each on days 18 and 19, and Malayalam has brought in just ₹23 lakh so far.

Despite big expectations, the movie hasn't quite delivered on story or excitement.