'The Raja Saab' struggles to recover costs; suffers huge loss

In numbers:

By day nine in India, the movie had earned ₹136.75 crore—about a third of its reported ₹350-₹400 crore budget.

The first week looked decent (India: around ₹130-₹133 crore), but daily earnings fell sharply after that, dropping to only ₹3.5 crore and ₹3 crore on days eight and nine.