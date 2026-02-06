'The RajaSaab' prompts server upgrade on JioHotstar: Here's why
Prabhas's horror-comedy The RajaSaab dropped on JioHotstar on February 6 and prompted what JioHotstar called an "unprecedented surge," with many viewers reporting the platform crashed.
Fans flooded the platform with Remind Me clicks, pushing JioHotstar to quickly upgrade its servers for a smoother watch.
JioCinema's social media post
JioHotstar addressed fans on social media, saying "We've upgraded our servers to handle the load and ensure a seamless cinematic experience. The RajaSaab way!"
The move aimed to get everyone back to streaming without hiccups.
'The RajaSaab' saw an extended cut release
This digital release offers an extended cut—four extra minutes featuring Prabhas in an older look that was not shown on the first day in theaters because of server-related problems that prevented last-minute corrections.
Even though box office numbers fell short of its ₹400 crore budget, JioHotstar thanked fans for their huge support online.