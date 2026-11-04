'The Ramayana: Part 1' advance bookings ₹80cr, ticket sales ₹64cr
Entertainment
The much-hyped The Ramayana: Part 1 isn't drawing crowds as expected: advance bookings have brought in about ₹80 crore, but actual ticket sales are lagging at just ₹64 crore with theaters only 14% full on average.
This falls way short of the trade analysts had estimated advance bookings of close to ₹200 crore, given its budget range of ₹700-1,000 crore.
'The Ramayana: Part 1' priced out
Distributors and analysts point to high ticket prices (₹300 to ₹3,000) and not much excitement online or offline.
Even with a gigantic release (59,000 screens worldwide), the film hasn't clicked with audiences yet.
Criticism over its soundtrack and VFX quality and execution, despite a massive budget, seems to be turning people off, and could hurt its box office run.