'The Ramayana: Part 1' advance bookings ₹80cr, ticket sales ₹64cr

The much-hyped The Ramayana: Part 1 isn't drawing crowds as expected: advance bookings have brought in about ₹80 crore, but actual ticket sales are lagging at just ₹64 crore with theaters only 14% full on average.

This falls way short of the trade analysts had estimated advance bookings of close to ₹200 crore, given its budget range of ₹700-1,000 crore.