'The Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' trailer spotlights Kapoor's Rama
Entertainment
The Ramayana: Rise of a Legend trailer just dropped, and it's packed with epic moments.
Ranbir Kapoor steps in as Lord Rama, facing off against Yash's Ravana in some intense battle scenes.
The trailer highlights Rama's promise to defeat Ravana, setting up a fresh, cinematic take on the classic story that spans worlds.
'The Ramayana' casts Pallavi Dubey Deol
Released today (October 15, 2026), the film brings together Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.