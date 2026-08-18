Nikkhil Advani's 'The Revolutionaries' gets release date, character promos
What's the story
Prime Video has announced the release date for its upcoming Hindi Original series, The Revolutionaries, alongside character promos. The show, directed by Nikkhil Advani, will premiere globally on September 11. It will be available in India and over 240 countries and territories with dubbing options in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali languages.
Plot inspiration
Based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book, 'The Revolutionaries' retells India's history
The Revolutionaries is inspired by historian and author Sanjeev Sanyal's best-selling book, Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom.
The series tells the story of a group of revolutionaries who played a significant role in India's independence movement but are often overlooked in mainstream narratives.
Cast details
Meet the cast of 'The Revolutionaries'
The Revolutionaries stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada as four historical figures who were part of the underground revolutionary movement.
Bam plays Rash Behari Bose, Saraf portrays Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Ranta plays Pratibha Lahiri, and Pirzada takes on the role of Bagha Jatin.
The series also features Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.
Production details
Another collaboration between Advani and Prime Video
The Revolutionaries is another collaboration between Advani and Prime Video, following their previous work on Mumbai Diaries.
The series is written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang, and Rutvi Mehta.
It is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under their Emmay Entertainment banner.