'The Rip': Matt Damon-Ben Affleck reunite in Netflix thriller
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up again for The Rip, a Netflix crime thriller now streaming on Netflix.
Directed by Joe Carnahan, the movie is inspired by a wild true story—a Miami-Dade police raid that uncovered $24 million hidden in an attic wall.
What's the story?
Damon and Affleck play cops caught in a tense 42-hour cash count after the bust.
The plot dives into police corruption, cartel threats, and trust issues within the force—all while the film is loosely inspired by a Miami-Dade Police Department cash seizure during a Miami-Dade police raid at a Miami Lakes home linked to the Blossom Experience gardening business.
Real-life roots
The actual raid busted a marijuana trafficking ring running from Florida to Tennessee.
Officers found stacks of $100 bills stuffed in orange buckets behind a fake wall—thanks to some creative use of garden tools.
The aftermath put everyone's integrity to the test.