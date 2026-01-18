'The Rip'—Matt Damon-Ben Affleck's crime thriller lands on Netflix Entertainment Jan 18, 2026

Netflix just released The Rip on January 16—a gritty crime thriller directed by Joe Carnahan.

Matt Damon plays Lt. Dane Dumars, leading a Miami police raid after their captain is killed.

Things get messy when the team uncovers $20 million in cartel cash hidden in an attic, testing everyone's loyalty.