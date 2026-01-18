'The Rip'—Matt Damon-Ben Affleck's crime thriller lands on Netflix
Entertainment
Netflix just released The Rip on January 16—a gritty crime thriller directed by Joe Carnahan.
Matt Damon plays Lt. Dane Dumars, leading a Miami police raid after their captain is killed.
Things get messy when the team uncovers $20 million in cartel cash hidden in an attic, testing everyone's loyalty.
Who's starring?
Alongside Damon, you'll see Ben Affleck as Sgt. JD Byrne, plus Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, and Catalina Sandino Moreno rounding out the Miami-based team.
The movie dives into how greed and trust collide among cops under pressure.
Real story vibes
The film echoes real-life large cash busts in Miami.
The film is dedicated to Jake, the late son of Miami officer Chris Casiano; Carnahan reworked the script after Jake's death.