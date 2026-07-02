The Rish likens Panday to Khan over 'Barbaad' from 'Saiyaara'

The Rish credits Suri, seeks collaborations

Fun fact: Barbaad almost didn't make it into the film until director Mohit Suri heard it in its raw form.

The Rish credits Suri for supporting fresh talent and hopes to team up with him again for future projects with Panday and Padda.

His latest track Apne Chehra Dikha (with Alka Yagnik) released in June 2026.