The Rish likens Panday to Khan over 'Barbaad' from 'Saiyaara'
Entertainment
The Rish, who composed the hit song Barbaad for Saiyaara, compared newcomer Ahaan Panday to Shah Rukh Khan.
The Rish credits Suri, seeks collaborations
Fun fact: Barbaad almost didn't make it into the film until director Mohit Suri heard it in its raw form.
The Rish credits Suri for supporting fresh talent and hopes to team up with him again for future projects with Panday and Padda.
His latest track Apne Chehra Dikha (with Alka Yagnik) released in June 2026.