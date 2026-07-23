'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Taylor confirms Chesser relationship
Entertainment
Layla Taylor from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives just made her relationship with Kelsie Chesser official on TikTok.
On July 21, Chesser posted a video singing along to Beyonce's Partition with the caption "Thankful she was," and Taylor replied "Folded," pretty much confirming what fans had been guessing since their matching tattoo post in June.
Taylor discussed bisexuality on Shetty podcast
Taylor came out as bisexual last month on Jay Shetty's podcast, sharing that she was "talking to" a woman but didn't reveal who at the time.
Before this, she was married to Clayton Wessel (they have two sons together) and later dated Cameron Jolley and Mason McWhorter.
Taylor says Chesser has been "emotionally aware" and "very patient" as she navigates this new chapter.