Recasting, dogs, and tossed salads: The untold stories of 'Frasier'

Frasier, which aired from 1993 to 2004, has won hearts with its wit and memorable characters. While many fans are aware of the main plotlines and characters, there are lesser-known facts that provide a deeper insight into its production, casting, and behind-the-scenes decisions. These secrets contribute to the show's everlasting success.

Contract clause Kelsey Grammer's unique contract clause Kelsey Grammer, aka Dr. Frasier Crane, had a weird clause in his contract. He was permitted to direct one episode each season. The opportunity gave him creative control over certain episodes and shaped the series in unique ways. His directorial influence is evident in some of the show's most memorable episodes.

Casting choice Roz Doyle was almost played by another actress Though Peri Gilpin is known for playing Roz Doyle, she wasn't the first choice for the role. Initially, Lisa Kudrow was cast but was replaced during rehearsals due to creative differences over her portrayal of Roz. The change eventually led Kudrow to her iconic role on F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Animal actor Eddie the dog had a stand-in Martin Crane's beloved dog on Frasier, Eddie, was played by Moose for most of the series run, but had a stand-in named Enzo when Moose retired from acting duties later in life due to age-related issues. Both dogs were trained by Mathilde de Cagny, who ensured they delivered perfect performances every time they appeared on screen.

Theme song The iconic theme song's origin The catchy theme song Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs was composed by Bruce Miller with lyrics by Darryl Phinnessee. The lyrics were intentionally vague to reflect Frasier's role as a radio psychiatrist dealing with mixed-up callers. However, as ambiguous as it was, it became an iconic part of the show's identity.