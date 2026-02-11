'The Seven Dogs' trailer: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt go international
The trailer for The Seven Dogs just dropped, bringing together Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt for some high-energy action.
Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film follows an Interpol officer teaming up with a crime boss to take down a drug syndicate across the Middle East.
Expect fast-paced scenes set in multiple cities and plenty of international flair.
Trailer breakdown, cast, budget
Khan shows up in style with his signature charm, delivering the line, "You know what he does? He documents his whole life," while Dutt makes a strong impression as a gadget-wielding villain.
The cast also features Ahmed Ezz, Monica Bellucci, Max Huang, and Tara Emad.
With a reported official budget of $40 million—reported as among the most expensive Arabic-language films—and stunts by the team behind John Wick, The Seven Dogs even broke two Guinness World Records during filming.
Set to hit theaters — release date TBA.