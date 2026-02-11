'The Seven Dogs' trailer: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt go international

Trailer breakdown, cast, budget

Khan shows up in style with his signature charm, delivering the line, "You know what he does? He documents his whole life," while Dutt makes a strong impression as a gadget-wielding villain.

The cast also features Ahmed Ezz, Monica Bellucci, Max Huang, and Tara Emad.

With a reported official budget of $40 million—reported as among the most expensive Arabic-language films—and stunts by the team behind John Wick, The Seven Dogs even broke two Guinness World Records during filming.

Set to hit theaters — release date TBA.