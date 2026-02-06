'The Sixth Sense' festival is on in Bengaluru

Look out for Stephen Bontly's The Banyan Tree—an interactive light and sound piece—and Joshua Sam Miller's Sounds of the Ocean dome that blends whale sounds with mindfulness vibes. You'll also see works by Nicolas Michel (of Milkorva), Julius Horsthuis, GRAMA Collective, and Memo Akten.

Why you should go

With around 35,000 people expected to drop by, The Sixth Sense is all about artists and technologists teaming up to reimagine ecology through tech-driven art.

If you're into creativity or just want a fresh take on nature-meets-technology experiences—this one's worth your time.