'The Sixth Sense' festival is on in Bengaluru
The Sixth Sense, India's first and largest immersive art-tech festival, is happening from February 5-22, 2026 at Alembic City—a revamped glass factory in Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Expect over 15 interactive installations, a massive 360° dome experience, live performances, and creative workshops exploring how nature and technology connect.
Ticketing and music sets
The festival runs from February 5-22, 2026.
Live music sets feature Batavia Collective (Feb 13), Vieux Farka Toure & Niladri Kumar (Feb 15), and Max Cooper (Feb 21).
Tickets are ₹1,499 on thesixthsensefestival.com.
Don't miss these installations
Look out for Stephen Bontly's The Banyan Tree—an interactive light and sound piece—and Joshua Sam Miller's Sounds of the Ocean dome that blends whale sounds with mindfulness vibes.
You'll also see works by Nicolas Michel (of Milkorva), Julius Horsthuis, GRAMA Collective, and Memo Akten.
Why you should go
With around 35,000 people expected to drop by, The Sixth Sense is all about artists and technologists teaming up to reimagine ecology through tech-driven art.
If you're into creativity or just want a fresh take on nature-meets-technology experiences—this one's worth your time.